Israeli Strikes Kill 20 in Southern Lebanon as Attacks Hit Nine Towns

ABNA24 - - 20 people, including children, were martyred and others were wounded in a series of intense Israeli airstrikes on Friday targeting multiple areas in southern Lebanon.

According to Lebanon’s National News Agency, the Israeli occupation army carried out at least 29 airstrikes along with artillery shelling on nine towns, accompanied by heavy machinegun fire and explosions in southern border areas.

The Israeli strikes targeted towns in the districts of Marjayoun, Nabatieh, Tyre, Sidon, and Bint Jbeil. A house in the town of Zefta was bombed and destroyed after residents were ordered to evacuate.

In Nabatieh district, an Israeli strike killed a municipal policeman in Abba town.

In Sidon district, eight Syrians were killed in a strike near the town of Adloun.

In Tyre district, casualties were reported following strikes on the towns of Abbasiya and Deir Qanoun al‑Nahr.

Dozens of Israeli artillery and aerial strikes also targeted other towns of southern Lebanon.

In a related context, Lebanese Hezbollah carried out a series of attacks on Friday targeting Israeli forces, including rocket barrages that struck the settlement of Kiryat Shmona in northern 1948 occupied Palestine, as part of its response to Israeli aggression.

Israel’s army radio reported that around 15 rockets were launched from Lebanon towards northern Israeli areas since Saturday night, noting that Hezbollah expanded its attacks on Friday morning to include the Meron area deep in the Upper Galilee.

The Hebrew media reported that one of the Lebanese rockets struck directly in the center of Kiryat Shmona, exploding and causing extensive material damage at the bombed site.



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