Lebanon Labor and Health Unions Condemn Israeli 'Heinous Crimes' Against Medical Workers

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Federation of Labor and Health Unions in the Bekaa Valley has issued a strong condemnation of the latest Israeli aggression targeting Nabatieh in southern Lebanon, saying killings of health workers have reached a “dangerous level.”

In a statement released on Sunday, the federation declared that these attacks “constitute a heinous crime against workers in the health and ambulance sector.”

It highlighted that the Israeli military has systematically targeted Lebanon’s healthcare infrastructure, killing and wounding medical personnel while causing extensive damage to hospitals, clinics, and both public and private property.

The organization warned that such repeated assaults represent a blatant and systematic violation of international humanitarian law and all conventions protecting hospitals, medical staff, and rescue teams.

The Lebanese Health Ministry reported that an Israeli strike near Hiram Hospital in Tyre wounded 13 hospital staff members and inflicted significant damage.

The ministry noted that the facility had already been previously hit in earlier Israeli attacks, compounding the destruction.

Lebanese officials called on the international community to immediately halt these escalating Israeli crimes, which continue to disregard international law, UN resolutions, and basic humanitarian norms.

Meanwhile, France on Sunday described the Israeli advance into Lebanon as a “major mistake.” French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot expressed deep concern over Israel’s military offensive, stating that “nothing can justify the prolongation of this aggression and the deepening occupation of Lebanese territory.”

Paris has requested an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council to address the ongoing Israeli aggression.

These developments come as Israeli occupation forces have intensified their invasion of southern Lebanon, pushing north of the Litani River, issuing new displacement orders, and escalating attacks on Lebanese civilians and infrastructure, all in violation of the ceasefire agreement between the Hezbollah resistance movement and Israeli forces that took effect on April 17 and was later extended.

Despite the ceasefire, Israel has continued its aggression since early March, resulting in more than 3,371 martyrs, over 10,129 wounded, and the displacement of more than 1.6 million Lebanese people.

The resistance axis, led by Hezbollah with the steadfast support of Iran and its allies, continues to defend Lebanon’s sovereignty against this brutal occupation.

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