Hezbollah MP: Israeli Aggression Aims to Impose 'New Geographical, Demographic Realities' From Southern Syria to Southern Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: Member of Loyalty to Resistance Parliamentary Bloc, Dr. Hasan Fadlallah, stated that the objectives of the Israeli aggression against Lebanon extend beyond the issue of the resistance’s weapons to an attempt to impose new geographical and demographic realities stretching from southern Syria to southern Lebanon.

This necessitates a different Lebanese national approach, a fundamental reassessment of the approaches of the authorities and political forces to what is happening, and an abandonment of the illusion of exploiting the aggression for sectarian gains, MP Fadlallah added.

“The fate of the entire country is in existential danger, not just that of a region or sect. For our part, we will continue to confront this aggression and defend our existence according to the demands of the confrontation. The resistance is the unbreakable will of a people; it is not a regular army fighting according to conventional methods. It has never claimed to prevent invasion or occupation of territory, nor has it claimed to possess an armament balance. However, it is capable of exhausting the enemy and preventing it from consolidating its occupation in any area it has seized. It will continue its work in defense of its people and its country, and it possesses high morale. Psychological warfare will not be able to affect its effectiveness or its exercise of its legitimate right to self-defense. For three months, the heroic resistance fighters have been facing the most powerful army in the region and confronting it valiantly near the borders, despite the disparity in numbers. The great in capabilities, and they are still defending their front villages with a spirit of martyrdom and qualitative operations. Whatever the sacrifices and costs, we have no choice but to continue the resistance and steadfastness, especially since the enemy’s expansion of its occupation and the manifestation of its ambitions is an additional incentive to adhere to the resistance as a national option to liberate our land and defend our country. Rather, this aggression should be an incentive for all Lebanese to resist the threat to their country. What the enemy wants is to impose surrender on our country, and whatever the developments on the ground are, we are its owners and we will liberate it. The youth of the resistance are the people of the land and the owners of the right, and they will expel the occupation again as they expelled it before.”

Addressing a mourning ceremony, MP Fadlallah pointed out that historic Al-Shaqif Castle is a national archaeological site under the authority of the Lebanese government, and was not a military site for the resistance.

“It belongs to the Ministry of Culture and is not a facility with fighters. The enemy’s filming of the occupation flag should provoke the feelings of every loyal patriot, as it is directed against Lebanon. We do not know if the government considers itself concerned with what is happening, and whether it will tell those who resist the occupation that their activities are outside the law. Has it been able, through negotiations, to prevent the aggression and the perpetration of massacres against civilians and the occupation of the land, including what has historical symbolism for Lebanon?”

MP Fadlallah affirmed, “The Israeli escalation has proven the failure of the direct negotiation option that the authority resorted to in order to obtain any gain. The political results of these negotiations all serve the interests of the enemy, who exploited them to deepen his crimes against Lebanon, especially in the south. Therefore, what is required of the authority is to reconsider its calculations, and not to continue on this downward path, and to return to national solidarity and search for solutions with everyone’s cooperation to protect the country. Our national demand is clear, which is a comprehensive ceasefire as a prelude to the enemy’s withdrawal and the return of the displaced. We have many elements of national strength that can be mobilized to achieve these goals.”

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