Sheikh Yazbek Addresses Resistance Community: We Are Close to “Third Liberation”

AhlulBayt News Agency: Head of Hezbollah Juristic Council Sheikh Mohammad Yazbek addressed on Sunday the honorable community and fighters of the Resistance, praising their sacrifice and steadfastness in face of the Zionist war and affirming that the “Third Liberation” would be reached soon.

In his letter, Sheikh Yazbek recalled Hezbollah patience for months after the agreement between the state and the enemy., adding that the state bears the responsibility of protecting its citizens and sovereignty, and of pursuing the enemy to enforce the terms of the agreement.

“We adhered to it, implemented it, and sacrificed hundreds of martyrs and more than a thousand wounded from enemy attacks, in addition to the demolition, bulldozing, and incursions into areas the enemy was unable to enter before the agreement. We pleaded with the state to give us a chance until we were at our wits’ end. We seized the opportune moment, after repeated pronouncements that our patience had limits, to respond to the brutal enemy. The government reacted with its ominous decision, knowingly or unknowingly serving the Zionist-American enemy by declaring the resistance fighters illegitimate. The enemy then declared, ‘We have no problem with Lebanon; our problem is with the terrorist Hezbollah,’ as some in the cabinet attempted to label the resistance as terrorism.”

“The government entered into direct negotiations with the enemy and the American mediator, the enemy’s partner in war. Therefore, we, along with our patient people, declared that we are not concerned with what is happening in Washington regarding this surrender” Sheikh Yazbek added.

Sheikh Yazbek reiterated Hezbollah demands:

First: A complete ceasefire and cessation of all attacks by land, sea, and air.

Second: A complete withdrawal from our homeland.

Third: The return of all residents to their cities and villages, even to the outskirts.

Fourth: Reconstruction, so that even the villages of the outskirts become more beautiful than before.

Fifth: The release of all prisoners.

Sixth: We will proceed with implementing the President’s directives regarding a national defense strategy or a national security defense strategy.

“This is our position, and we will not abandon it, even if it requires a confrontation like that of Imam Hussein, and we will achieve one of two glorious ends… O our people, O heroic resistance fighters, we remain true to our pledge to you…”

“We thank all those who help and defend us, and we especially thank the Islamic Republic and its revered leader, Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei (may his shadow be extended), and all officials who care about our cause and are playing their role in negotiating a comprehensive ceasefire for Lebanon and the resistance fronts,” Sheikh Yazbek added.

Finally, Sheikh Yazbek reassured, “We are close to ‘Third Liberation’, God willing.”

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