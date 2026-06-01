Death toll of Israeli aggression against Lebanon rises to 3412 martyrs, 10,269 wounded

AhlulBayt News Agency: The death toll of the Israeli aggression against Lebanon has risen to 3,412 martyrs and 10,269 wounded since the escalation began on March 2nd, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health.

In its daily statistical report, the ministry recorded 41 martyrs and 140 wounded in the past 24 hours, while the number of medical personnel killed reached 127, with 329 wounded, as a result of 158 attacks targeted ambulances and hospitals, leading to damage to 17 hospitals and the closure of 3 of them.

It should be noted that attacks have escalated since March 2, targeting towns and civilians and resulting in the displacement of approximately 1.5 million Lebanese.

Despite the ceasefire agreement coming into effect in mid-April, Israeli violations continue daily.

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