AhlulBayt News Agency: British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper has acknowledged that Israel’s escalating military aggression in Lebanon has “eroded space for diplomacy,” marking a rare Western admission of the Zionist regime’s destabilizing actions in the West Asian region.

In a post on X on Sunday night, Cooper stated, “Israel’s military escalation in Lebanon has killed and displaced civilians, destroyed infrastructure, and eroded space for diplomacy. It must end.”

The statement comes amid Israel’s continued violations of the ceasefire agreement with the Hezbollah resistance movement, including repeated incursions north of the Litani River, deadly strikes on civilian areas, and displacement orders targeting southern Lebanese communities.

These aggressions have caused significant civilian casualties and widespread destruction of infrastructure in Lebanon, despite the truce that took effect in April.

However, Cooper’s remarks revealed the persistent Western bias by simultaneously calling on Hezbollah to disarm and cease its defensive operations against Israeli occupation forces. “All sides must respect the ceasefire and engage with negotiations in good faith,” she added, placing equal blame on the resistance while the Israeli regime continues its occupation and expansionist offensive.

This is a typical Western hypocrisy. While London concedes that Tel Aviv’s aggressive actions are destroying diplomatic prospects, it still echoes the Israeli narrative by demanding the disarmament of Hezbollah, the very force that has heroically defended Lebanese sovereignty against decades of Zionist aggression.

Cooper’s comments come as international pressure mounts on the Israeli regime to halt its illegal military activities. Yet Western powers continue to shield Tel Aviv from accountability while attempting to weaken the resistance axis that stands firm.

Lebanese media reported that at least eight people were killed and 20 others wounded in Israeli attacks on Sunday, including strikes on residential homes.

According to Lebanese authorities, since early March, Israeli attacks have killed more than 3,371 people, injured over 10,129 others and displaced more than 1.6 million people.

Despite repeated ceasefire extensions, Israeli forces have continued airstrikes and military operations across parts of Lebanon.

Tel Aviv claims the offensive is intended to push Hezbollah forces farther away from the border and reduce the “threat” posed by continued cross-border attacks targeting northern and central areas of Israeli territory.

Hezbollah, however, says its attacks are a response to ongoing Israeli aggression and military incursions, and a legitimate act of resistance to defend Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

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