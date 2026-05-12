UK Energy Debt Relief Scheme Delayed as Arrears Near £7 Billion

ABNA24 - A government scheme to clear 500 million pounds of energy debt for some of Britain's poorest households has yet to launch, as industry warned total arrears could reach 7 billion pounds ($9.5 billion) by year-end.

The delay comes as ministers face mounting pressure over the cost of living, with energy bills expected to rise in July, Reuters reported.Energy watchdog Ofgem announced ⁠the Debt Relief Scheme last October and had hoped it would be launched in early 2026.But before it can take effect, parliament must pass legislation allowing energy suppliers and government departments to share data identifying which benefit-receiving households would be eligible for help - a process that could take months.

The government is still at an earlier stage, consulting on whether to expand those data-sharing powers in the first place."We are carefully considering responses to our consultation on expanding data sharing powers, which would allow for the delivery of an energy debt relief scheme, and ⁠will set out our next steps in due course," a government spokesperson said via email, adding that ministers were determined to tackle the energy debt crisis and support households.

Ofgem, which says it is ready to launch the scheme as soon as approvals are granted, has put the onus on ministers ⁠to move."We're working hard to get this right with government but ultimately this goes beyond Ofgem. Ministers need to weigh up the costs and benefits," an Ofgem spokesperson said via email.

Industry group Energy UK ⁠estimates consumer debts at around 5.5 billion pounds and said this is likely to reach 7 billion pounds by the end of the year if no action is taken."Without ⁠proper regulatory measures to help those already in debt, and stop others from falling into it, this crisis will only grow further," Ned Hammond, Deputy Director, Policy (Customers) at Energy UK, said in an email.

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