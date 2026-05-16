Iran’s Embassy in London Rejects New UK Sanctions as ‘Unfounded’ and ‘Politically Motivated’

ABNA24 - Iran’s embassy in London has condemned the new UK sanctions and anti-Iran accusations as “unfounded” and “politically motivated”.

On Monday, UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper announced sanctions against a number of organizations and individuals allegedly linked to “Iranian-backed hostile activity” against the UK and its allies. The measures include assets freeze, travel ban and director disqualification.

The Iranian embassy on Thursday rejected the claims. “These accusations are entirely unfounded and unsupported by any credible evidence. They appear to be politically motivated claims intended to heighten tensions and justify hostile policies against the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

The embassy also strongly objected to repeated attempts by certain British officials to link domestic tensions and incidents in the UK to Iran “without presenting any verifiable evidence through proper legal or diplomatic channels.”

“Such irresponsible allegations risk undermining diplomatic norms and harming bilateral relations,” the statement warned.

The embassy stressed that the Islamic Republic has itself been “a victim of terrorism, organized violence, and unlawful coercive actions over the past decades, including acts carried out by violent extremist and separatist groups that operate freely in some Western countries.”

The statement slammed “selective and politicized approaches to issues of terrorism and security”, warning that such approaches “only reinforce double standards and contribute to further instability.”

The mission urged the UK government to reverse these measures, refrain from imposing unilateral coercive measures, including sanctions based on baseless allegations and political motivations, and avoid making further “provocative statements” against Tehran.

The embassy also called on the British government to “uphold its obligations under international law and to pursue dialogue and diplomacy on the basis of mutual respect and sovereign equality.”

The UK measures announced on Monday allegedly target “illicit” finance flows which enable the Islamic Republic to “pursue destabilizing action across the Middle East, including their blockade of the Strait of Hormuz …and military strikes against regional and Persian Gulf allies.”

“This package of sanctions directly targets organizations and individuals who threaten security on UK streets and stability in the Middle East. Criminal proxies backed by parts of the Iranian regime who threaten security in the UK and Europe will not be tolerated, nor will illicit finance networks. We are coordinating these actions across Europe,” Cooper claimed.



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