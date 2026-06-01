Israeli Media Admit Northern Airspace Is Exposed to Hezbollah’s Drones

ABNA24 - Zionist media have pointed to Hezbollah's drone power and the penetration of these drones into the airspace of the occupied territories.

Zionist media have acknowledged that the airspace of the northern areas of the occupied territories is completely open to Hezbollah's drones.

Yesterday, Eyal Zamir, the chief of staff of the Zionist regime's army, visited the northern areas of the occupied territories while being surrounded by nets for fear of Hezbollah's drones.

Channel 15 of the Zionist regime's television also announced some time ago that the occupying army has begun distributing nets among its forces to protect against Hezbollah's explosive drones.

According to reports from Zionist media, approximately 158,000 square meters of nets have been distributed so far, and requests have been registered for an additional 188,000 square meters of nets.

Media reports indicate that the nightmare of drones haunts the Zionist occupiers from Lebanon to the West Bank.

In this regard, the military correspondent of the Zionist network i24 News reported that hundreds of drones have been discovered in the West Bank, and the threat of these drones has become a sensitive issue in the region.

The report stated that the Zionist regime's army has intensified its attacks in various parts of occupied Palestine because it has received reports that drones launched from the West Bank could act as a threat against other areas, not just the occupied settlements in the West Bank.

According to the report, drones launched from the West Bank could even reach the center of the occupied territories.



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