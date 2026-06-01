Muslim Scholars Union Warns Against Normalization With Tel Aviv, Calls It Harmful to Islamic Nations

ABNA24 - The International Union of Muslim Scholars, in a statement expressing absolute opposition to any threat directed at Islamic countries or their nations from any entity, has warned about the consequences of normalizing relations with Tel Aviv and emphasized that normalizing relations with the Zionist regime is against the interests of Islamic countries.

The International Union of Muslim Scholars issued a statement warning against efforts to impose political and regional arrangements that undermine the sovereignty and independence of Islamic countries, and considered the project of normalizing relations with Tel Aviv as supporting the occupation of the Zionist regime.

The Union went on to call for a unified and decisive position by Islamic countries against any pressure aimed at pushing regional countries toward normalizing relations with the occupying regime.

The statement, referring to the continuation of the Zionist regime's policies in Gaza, Lebanon, and other areas, described these actions as genocide and organized destruction, holding the international community responsible for silence and complicity in this regard.

The Union warned against linking any international or regional agreements to cases of normalizing relations with the occupying Israeli regime.

The International Union of Muslim Scholars considered these policies to be in conflict with international law, ethical principles, and the sovereignty of nations, and emphasized its rejection of any path to normalization that legitimizes an occupation accused of committing widespread crimes against the Palestinian people.



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