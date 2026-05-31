Al‑Abbas Holy Shrine Processions Join Donation Drive for Iran and Lebanon

ABNA24 - The Department of Rituals, Processions, and Hussaini Bodies affiliated with the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine participated in a humanitarian donation initiative to aid the Iranian and Lebanese peoples through the representation of processions from Babylon Governorate.

The representation worked on collecting relief funds and delivering them to the Gifts, Vows, and Endowments Receiving Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, in order to deliver them to the affected individuals and provide them with the necessary support.

This initiative expresses solidarity with the affected peoples and embodies the humanitarian values that call for supporting the oppressed and assisting the affected, especially in light of the attacks on innocent people that constitute a violation of human rights.

The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has opened its doors to collect donations through its offices in the departments for receiving gifts, vows, endowments, and religious affairs, inside the holy courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), in addition to the gifts and vows unit for female visitors, and the Fatima al-Zahra (peace be upon her) Center affiliated with the Senior Official's office for women's affairs in the holy shrine.



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