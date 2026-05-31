Lebanese Authority Talks with Israel End with No Ceasefire

ABNA24 -Trilateral military negotiations between Lebanon, the United States, and the “Israeli” occupation at the US Department of War have ended without reaching an agreement on a ceasefire.

The talks, which lasted more than nine continuous hours, were described as complex and inconclusive, with no breakthrough on Lebanon’s core demand for an immediate cessation of aggression.

This comes as reports mentioned that the Lebanese military delegation insisted on securing a comprehensive ceasefire agreement but faced repeated rejection from the “Israeli” occupation.

The source added that the “Israeli” delegation refused to withdraw from occupied Lebanese territories and maintained its demand for the “dismantling of Hezbollah” as part of any potential understanding.

For its part, the Pentagon released a statement saying that the Department of War said it places "top priority" on its strategic partnerships with both the “Israeli” army and the Lebanese army, framing the engagements as part of broader regional security efforts.

It also stated that the United States supports Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, emphasizing that the country should remain free of “non-state armed groups”.

According to the statement, the “Israeli”-Lebanese security meeting represents a step toward advancing what it described as Donald Trump’s vision for “peace” in the region.

The Pentagon added that the political track led by the State Department will resume its sessions next week.

Meanwhile, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun emphasized the importance of achieving a ceasefire, calling it a necessary first step toward addressing broader political and security issues.

In a phone call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Aoun said every effort must be made to reach a ceasefire in Lebanon, describing it as essential for stabilizing the situation and advancing further negotiations.

According to the latest figures from Lebanon’s Ministry of Health, the “Israeli” aggression has martyred more than 3,355 people and injured 10,095 others since March 2nd 2026, as the “Israeli” occupation continues to violate the ceasefire agreement since 17 April.



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