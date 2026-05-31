Berlin Students Rally to Urge Free University to Cut Academic Ties With Zionist Terrorist Regime

ABNA24 - A large group of students gathered outside the Institute of Social and Cultural Anthropology at the Free University of Berlin.

In the rally, protesters urged the university to cut its academic ties with Israeli occupation.

They held banners reading “Students Against Genocide,” “Stop Complicity in Crime,” “Anthropology Students Demand Academic Boycott,” and “Boycott Apartheid Universities.”

Participants also chanted slogans including “Stop the genocide,” “Boycott Israel,” and Freedom for Palestine.



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