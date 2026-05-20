Extremist Settlers Torch Wheat Field in al‑Sawiya, Attack Farmers in Idhna Amid Rising West Bank Violence

ABNA24 - Extremist Jewish settlers set fire to a wheat field and attacked Palestinian farmers in an attempt to steal their harvest in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency that settlers burned parts of a wheat field in the village of al‑Sawiya, Nablus governorate, before locals and civil defense crews managed to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading.

Other witnesses reported that settlers assaulted Palestinian farmers in the eastern area of Idhna town, al-Khalil governorate, as they transported their wheat harvest.

One armed settler stopped a Palestinian vehicle loaded with wheat and tried to seize it, sparking tension in the area.

On Monday, settlers burned 500 dunums of farmland in the village of al‑Mughayir, northeast of Ramallah, under military protection.



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