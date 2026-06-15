Extremist Jewish Settlers Torch Palestinian Vehicles and Vandalize Property in Deir Dibwan

ABNA24 - A horde of extremist Jewish settlers set fire to a number of Palestinian vehicles and vandalized property in the town of Deir Dibwan, east of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, on Sunday evening.

Local sources reported that a group of settlers stormed the al-Marah area near the western entrance of the town, torching and smashing four vehicles belonging to Palestinian citizens.

For its part, al-Baidar Human Rights Organization said that the settler attack resulted in widespread damage to residents’ property, including vehicles, homes, and land in the targeted area.

In a separate incident, a group of settlers stormed the town of Burqa in eastern Ramallah last night and tried to set fire to a mosque there.

Local sources reported that settlers ignited a fire at the entrance of a mosque in the town, fired live ammunition, and set a car ablaze during their attack in Burqa.

These attacks come amid a noticeable surge in Israeli attacks in the West Bank. The Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission documented 1,659 attacks against Palestinian citizens and property during the past month of May, including 551 carried out by settlers.



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