Million-Strong Funeral Procession for Ayatollah Khamenei Set to Begin in Najaf as Iraq Prepares for Historic Ceremony + VIDEO

Ahlul Bayt (AS) International News Agency - ABNA: The streets of Najaf are teeming with crowds as the city prepares to host a major segment of the sprawling funeral ceremonies for Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Iran’s late Supreme Leader. With just 12 hours remaining until the official start of the procession, eyewitnesses report that roads are densely packed with pilgrims who have traveled from various provinces across Iraq to participate in the solemn event.

"Our correspondent in Najaf, Seyyed Mohammad Sajjadi Far, reports that the atmosphere is charged with emotion, the crowds, the imagery. He said: "The conversations we have captured all point to an extraordinary, million-strong turnout tomorrow. The sheer volume of mourners already filling the streets suggests that this will be a uniquely special ceremony."

The funeral rites for Ayatollah Khamenei, who led the Islamic Republic for 40 years until his martyrdom on the opening day of the U.S.-Israeli war in February, have been meticulously orchestrated over the past several days.

The Islamic Republic staged an extensive six-day procession that began on July 4—nearly four months after his passing—and is scheduled to conclude on July 9.

While the ceremonies have already covered key cities across Iran, the upcoming event in Najaf marks a critical international chapter, reflecting the Supreme Leader's deep religious and political ties to Iraq's Shiite heartland.

Tomorrow’s procession in Najaf will serve as a pivotal stop before the body is transported for its final burial in Mashhad, Iran’s holiest city. Mashhad, home to the shrine of Imam Reza, has been designated as the leader's eternal resting place, drawing millions of pilgrims from around the world who are expected to converge for the culmination of the mourning period.

Authorities in both Iran and Iraq are bracing for unprecedented crowds as the funerary rites continue to draw massive public participation, underscoring the profound influence Imam Khamenei maintained throughout his decades-long rule.

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