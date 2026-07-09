https://en.abna24.com/xkDtr9 July 2026 - 14:38 News ID 1837863 News Service Video Home News Service Video Video / Hashem Zarvandi: Service Mawkibs from Across Iran Now Operating in Mashhad 9 July 2026 - 14:38 News ID: 1837863 Source: Abna24 Download 3 MB Tags khamenei Mashhad related Iranian Deputy FM: Trump's Remarks Show He Understands Language of Force Better 3.8 million mourners attend martyred Leader’s funeral in Najaf: PMU Sheikh Maher Hammoud: Without Ayatollah Khamenei's Support, Gaza's Legendary Resilience Would Not Have Taken Shape
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