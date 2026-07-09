  1. Home
  2. News Service
  3. Video

Video / Hashem Zarvandi: Service Mawkibs from Across Iran Now Operating in Mashhad

9 July 2026 - 14:38
News ID: 1837863
Source: Abna24
Video / Hashem Zarvandi: Service Mawkibs from Across Iran Now Operating in Mashhad

Download 3 MB

Tags

related

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha