Iran President Pezeshkian Thanks Regional Leaders for Attending Funeral of Martyr Leader

In separate messages to the leaders of Pakistan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia, and the National Leader of Turkmenistan, the President thanked them for attending the funeral of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution and for expressing sympathy with the people of Iran.

According to the AhlulBayt (AS) News Agency — ABNA — Masoud Pezeshkian, on Thursday (July 9), in his message to Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan, while appreciating his presence and that of the high‑ranking Pakistani delegation at the funeral ceremony, emphasized that the solidarity and support of the government and people of Pakistan will never be forgotten by the Iranian nation.

Referring to the fact that the peoples of Iran and Pakistan have always shared each other’s joys and sorrows, the President expressed hope that relations between the two countries will further expand based on deep fraternal ties, adding that the martyred Supreme Leader always held affection for the noble people and government of Pakistan and regarded cultural commonalities as a valuable asset of both nations.

Pezeshkian also, in a message to Emomali Rahmon, President of Tajikistan, thanked him for attending the farewell ceremony for the martyred Supreme Leader and for expressing sincere sympathy with the Iranian people, describing this gesture as a lasting memory in the historical relations between the two countries.

Referring to the martyred Supreme Leader’s emphasis on the special place of Persian‑speaking countries and neighbors in the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the President described the historical, cultural, linguistic, and religious commonalities between Iran and Tajikistan as a valuable asset for deepening fraternal relations.

In his message to Mikheil Kavlashvili, President of Georgia, Pezeshkian also thanked him for his presence and for the sympathy expressed by the people and government of Georgia toward the Iranian nation, calling this solidarity a lasting memory in the three‑thousand‑year historical relations between the two nations.

The President expressed hope that relations between Tehran and Tbilisi will further develop in light of mutual respect, constructive cooperation, and a complementary regional economic model, noting that the martyred Supreme Leader always emphasized strengthening ties with neighboring countries.

In another message addressed to Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of Armenia, Pezeshkian sincerely thanked him and his high‑ranking delegation for their presence and for the sympathy expressed by the people and government of Armenia toward the Islamic Republic of Iran, stressing that Iran will not forget this goodwill.

Referring to the historical and friendly relations between the two nations, the President expressed hope that Iran–Armenia relations — always based on shared interests, good neighborliness, and mutual respect — will further expand, noting that the martyred Supreme Leader consistently emphasized strengthening ties with Armenia.

Pezeshkian also, in a message to Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, National Leader of Turkmenistan, thanked him for his presence and sincere expression of sympathy with the Iranian people, emphasizing that the Iranian nation will not forget this solidarity.

Recalling the martyred Supreme Leader’s statement that ‘relations between Iran and Turkmenistan go beyond neighborliness and are kinship relations,’ the President stressed the continuation of developing friendly and brotherly relations between the two countries.”**