Iran Vows to Pursue Accountability for 1987 Sardasht Chemical Attack Perpetrators

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran has pledged to vigorously pursue accountability for those responsible for the 1987 chemical bombardment of the northwestern Iranian city of Sardasht.

“Sardasht was not only a victim of chemical bombs; it was a victim of double standards and silence in the face of the countries (especially Germany, the US, the UK, and the Netherlands) that armed Saddam’s regime with these inhumane weapons and then turned a blind eye to the suffering of thousands of victims,” Kazem Gharibabadi, deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs, wrote on X on Saturday, marking the anniversary of the attack.

“We will seriously pursue the responsibility of the perpetrators of this crime,” he added.

Iraq’s air force under former dictator Saddam Hussein targeted four densely populated areas of Sardasht with chemical bombs on July 28, 1987. The attack killed 110 civilians and exposed about 8,000 others to toxic gases, leaving them poisoned and causing life-lasting health consequences.

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