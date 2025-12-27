Sardasht Sunni Imam: Qur’an unites Shia and Sunni Muslims

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Sunni Friday Imam of Sardasht emphasized that the Holy Qur’an acts as a unifying force and a connecting link between Shia and Sunni Muslims, preventing division within the Islamic Ummah. He stressed that Muslims must stand together and confront enemies with full strength to defend the truth and status of the Qur’an and Islam.

Mamusta Mohammad Wawi, the Sunni Friday Prayer Leader of Sardasht, congratulated the arrival of the month of Rajab and expressed hope for the advancement of Islam across the world.

He stated that the Holy Qur’an is a book of guidance, an eternal miracle, a source of dignity and moderation, and accepted by every free and honorable human being. It is accessible to all humanity and serves as a blessing for the Islamic Ummah.

He added that if we seek salvation in this world and the hereafter, we must seek refuge in the Qur’an. He recalled Imam Ali (AS) saying: “If you learn the Qur’an, it will be the springtime of your hearts,” noting that despair and defeat will never enter the hearts of believers who turn to it.

He continued: The Holy Qur’an is a treasury of admonition, healing, and remembrance, and the essential source of human life. By recognizing all human beings—regardless of race, language, or differences—and rejecting discrimination, the Qur’an serves as a beacon of guidance and unity. God Almighty has addressed the Islamic Ummah as a single community so that it may stand united against its enemies.

This Sunni scholar stressed that Islam, together with the Qur’an, is one of the fundamental commonalities of the Islamic Ummah. God placed this book among Muslims to strengthen unity so that, under its guidance, the Ummah may become a single nation with a unified vision and program.

He stated that as long as the Qur’an exists, the Kaaba remains the center of unity, the Muslim family remains the core of solidarity, and Hajj and collective worship continue to foster cohesion. Through these, Muslims can maintain dignity and leadership in the world, a capacity realized through the guidance of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

He concluded: Since the Qur’an is the miracle of the Seal of the Prophets, it is naturally targeted by enemies. The Qur’an is the factor of unity and the connecting link between Shia and Sunni Muslims, preventing fragmentation of the Ummah. Therefore, Muslims must stand together and defend the truth and status of the Qur’an and Islam with all their strength.

