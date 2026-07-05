Photos: Side events of second day of farewell ceremony for martyred leader at Tehran Mosalla

According to the AhlulBayt (AS) International News Agency — ABNA — the public farewell ceremony for the body of the martyred leader of the Revolution continues today, Sunday, July 5th 2026, for the second day, with the presence of various groups of mourning people of Iran at Tehran Mosalla and the surrounding streets. The funeral prayer over the body of the martyred leader of the Revolution was held this morning at Tehran Mosalla, with the presence of officials, state representatives, and various groups of people, led by Grand Ayatollah Jafar Subhani.