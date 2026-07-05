Video: Music video “Leader of the Ummah”; the expression of devotion by Afghan Shia toward martyred leader
5 July 2026 - 16:37
News ID: 1835964
Source: Abna24
According to the AhlulBayt (AS) International News Agency — ABNA — on the eve of the funeral and burial ceremony of the pure body of Grand Ayatollah Khamenei, the martyred leader of the Islamic Ummah, the Meqdad Media Center released a music video titled “Leader of the Ummah”, which expresses the special devotion of Afghan Shia to the martyred leadership and to the Islamic Republic of Iran.
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