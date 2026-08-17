Hamas calls on mediators to compel Israel to end ceasefire violations, accept peace roadmap

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas has called upon international mediators and the US-backed "Board of Peace" to hold the Israeli occupation accountable, demanding immediate action to halt ongoing ceasefire violations and compel Israel to accept the roadmap for the second phase of the proposed Gaza peace plan.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Hamas emphasized its continued commitment to the diplomatic process, noting that it had already conveyed its acceptance of the roadmap to delegations from the mediating and guarantor countries.

"Hamas and the resistance fully adhered to the first phase of the ceasefire agreement," the statement read. "However, Israel failed to implement this phase, escalating its military operations on the ground, deepening the humanitarian catastrophe, and explicitly rejecting the roadmap."

The movement called on mediating parties to "fulfill their responsibilities and compel the occupation to implement all its obligations in the first phase, end all violations, halt the killings and incursions, agree to the roadmap for the second phase of President Trump’s plan, and begin developing a timetable for its implementation."

The statement follows a series of high-level meetings in Cairo and El-Alamein, where Hamas officials engaged with US envoys, including Jared Kushner and Nickolay Mladenov, alongside key regional mediators from Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey.

While Western media narratives have heavily centered Israeli demands for "verifiable disarmament" as the primary hurdle, Hamas and regional actors maintain that the fundamental obstacle is Israel’s refusal to honor the initial terms of the agreement: a complete cessation of military operations, the withdrawal of occupation forces, and the halting of daily attacks on Palestinian civilians.

The diplomatic isolation of the Israeli regime was underscored on Sunday when eight Muslim and Arab nations issued a joint statement condemning Israel’s rejection of the peace plan.

The coalition declared that "Israel bears direct and full responsibility" for obstructing peace, warning that its refusal directly threatens to derail extensive international efforts to end the war.

Despite the high-level diplomatic activity, the reality on the ground in Gaza remains dire.

Israeli forces have intensified lethal airstrikes across the enclave, targeting residential areas and displacement camps under the pretext of pursuing militants.

On Sunday, Israeli aircraft struck a tent encampment in Khan Younis and an apartment building in the Nuseirat camp, wounding several Palestinians.

Medics at Nasser Hospital later confirmed that one of the individuals wounded in the Khan Younis strike succumbed to their injuries.

These attacks follow the recovery of a child’s body in Khan Younis on Saturday after he was killed by Israeli fire.

According to figures from Gaza’s Health Ministry, which are recognized as reliable by the United Nations, Israeli military operations have killed at least 1,262 Palestinians, the vast majority of them civilians, since the initial ceasefire came into effect in October.

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