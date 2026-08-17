Spain condemns settler attacks, siege of Palestinian families in occupied West Bank

AhlulBayt News Agency: Spain on Sunday called for an end to the violence and intimidation perpetrated by extremist settlers against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank, and stressed the need to end their impunity.

In a statement, the Spanish Foreign Ministry condemned the siege of Palestinian families in the town of Qusra, south of Nablus, by settler militias, emphasizing the need to protect Palestinians under occupation in accordance with international humanitarian law and to hold perpetrators of violence accountable.

Spain demanded that the Israeli occupation end all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory, as they violate international law.

The siege of the town of Qusra continues for the seventh consecutive day, with settler groups, protected by the occupation army, imposing a cordon around several homes in the Ras al-Ain area. The siege targets three Palestinian families, most notably the Abd al-Salam and Abu Rida families, with the aim of forcing them to leave in preparation for the establishment of a settlement outpost.

The settlers cut off the water and electricity networks and blocked roads with earth mounds. The two besieged families issued an urgent appeal to international bodies to intervene to lift the siege, which has been ongoing for four months.

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