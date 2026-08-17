Palestinians shot, beaten and forced from homes as Israeli raids sweep West Bank

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli forces and extremist armed settlers have shot, beaten and detained Palestinians and forced families from their homes during a series of new attacks across the occupied West Bank.

The raids were carried out across the West Bank on Sunday, with Palestinians shot, beaten and detained while homes were searched and families forced to leave their properties.

In al-Khalil, two Palestinians were reportedly shot and eight others injured during an attack in the Al-Jaabari neighborhood of Al-Ras. The Palestinian Red Crescent said it treated 10 Palestinians.

A 60-year-old man was shot in the back and hand, while a 46-year-old man was also shot before being detained. Eight others, including a 66-year-old woman, were reportedly injured after being beaten.

The violence extended across al-Khalil. In Al-Arroub refugee camp, Israeli forces reportedly fired tear gas, arrested a young Palestinian and confiscated his vehicle.

In Wadi al-Hussein, forces detained a father and prevented him from reaching a clinic where his child was due to receive treatment. In Beit Einun, settlers accompanied by Israeli forces attacked and detained members of the Zaloum family, while troops separately raided a home in Al-Jalajel.

Around Ramallah, Israeli forces detained teenager Ahmad Nabil Sneif in Qarawat Bani Zeid and raided Silwad. Hamza Ibrahim Badwan was arrested during a home raid in Beitin.

Troops also searched homes in Beit Liqya, reportedly damaging their contents. Settlers attacked Palestinian vehicles near Atara and entered Khirbet Samra in the northern Jordan Valley. Members of the Abu Awwad family were also reportedly attacked at their home near Turmus Ayya.

Around Nablus, confrontations were reported in Osarin, while Israeli forces raided Beita, Rujeib, Tell and the New Askar refugee camp before entering eastern Nablus from the Awarta checkpoint. Homes were also searched in Qaryut.

Further north, an Israeli special force reportedly raided a home in Ya’bad, southwest of Jenin.

In Qusra, south of Nablus, Palestinian families in Ras al-Ain faced a prolonged confrontation with settlers. According to Quds News Network, settlers surrounded three homes, erected a tent, blocked access roads and reportedly cut water and electricity, leaving residents effectively trapped.

The Abdel Salam and Abu Rida families said attacks had continued for more than four months amid efforts to establish a settlement outpost.

Yousef Abdel Salam and Qusai Abu Rida were among residents who refused demands to leave. Israeli forces later entered Qusra, saying they intended to dismantle an outpost at Jabal Ras al-Ain.

According to the local account, forces instead ordered residents out, seized homes and turned them into military positions. Qusra council head Abdel Azim al-Wadi said 16 homes had been converted into military barracks.

The incidents come amid wider escalation. The Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission reported 2,256 attacks against Palestinians, their land and property in July, 1,458 attributed to Israeli forces and 798 to settlers. Al-Khalil recorded 170 incidents.

The United Nations has warned of unprecedented settler violence, citing assaults, raids, property destruction, and restrictions on Palestinian access to agricultural land around settlements and newly established outposts.

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