OIC warns of rising Israeli regime’s crimes in West Bank

AhlulBayt News Agency: Following the escalation of aggression against the village of Qasra in Nablus, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has warned of increasing crimes by Zionist settlers in the West Bank, describing the crimes as a clear violation of international law.

The OIC emphasized that these acts are part of a broader crimes, including killings, infrastructure destruction in the Gaza Strip and West Bank, and efforts to displace the Palestinian people, all of which constitute clear violations of international law and UN resolutions.

The statement called on the international community to employ all available diplomatic, legal, and economic measures to pressure the Zionist occupiers to halt these systematic crimes, and to hold the perpetrators accountable under international criminal law.