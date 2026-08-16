Gaza Health Ministry warns of imminent collapse of oxygen stations

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza warned on Saturday that the remaining oxygen stations have been fully overwhelmed and are operating beyond their maximum capacity as repeated breakdowns continue to increase.

In a statement, the ministry said only 12 of Gaza’s 34 oxygen plants remain operational, many under highly complex technical and mechanical conditions that make it difficult to meet the needs of healthcare facilities and providers.

It warned that some of the 30 oxygen-cylinder filling machines could stop at any time because engineering teams lack the capacity to complete emergency maintenance.

The ministry stressed that oxygen is not a medical luxury but a lifeline for critical and life-saving departments. It said the remaining plants are at risk of complete shutdown, threatening oxygen supplies for hospitals and patients receiving care at home.

It called for the immediate opening of direct routes to allow spare parts and technical equipment needed to repair the plants into Gaza, along with the urgent delivery of new oxygen plants.

.....................

End/ 257