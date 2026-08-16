AhlulBayt News Agency: Britain’s charitable tax-relief system has been used to support psychological treatment and recovery programs for Israeli occupation’s soldiers who participated in the Israeli genocidal war in Gaza, raising questions over how state-supported donations are spent.

According to reports, the British investigative group Declassified UK reported that Israeli organization Yahalom asked supporters in Britain to donate through UK Toremet, allowing contributions to benefit from the government’s 25% Gift Aid tax relief.

The report clarified Yahalom raised funds for programs including a £5,000 Therapeutic Recovery Journey for the occupation soldiers returning from Gaza, as well as individual psychological treatment. It also raised £100,000 to establish a memorial hall for the occupation soldiers killed in the conflict.

UK Toremet confirmed that it provided funding to Yahalom for post-traumatic stress disorder treatment, saying the funds were used for their designated purposes.

The developments have raised concerns over whether British taxpayer-supported tax benefits can be used to fund treatment and support for members of a foreign military, prompting calls for tighter oversight of charitable donations and their beneficiaries.

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