Pakistan Islamist Leader: US Is Being Held Hostage by Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hafiz Naeemur Rehman welcomed the agreement but argued that its next phase should broaden participation and strengthen cooperation among Muslim-majority countries.

He said the proposed defense alliance should take a firm position against Israel, as the war in Gaza continues.

“People are being killed in Gaza continuously,” Rehman said, adding that he believed the United States had become overly influenced by Israel.

His comments came alongside criticism of Pakistan’s political system and recent elections. Rehman said governments should reflect the will of voters and warned that failing to do so creates a crisis of public trust.

He said recent criticism from the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) that the existing system was not functioning properly should lead to meaningful reforms rather than a simple acknowledgment of its shortcomings.

According to Rehman, ordinary citizens have little meaningful role in the current political system. He called for structural changes and said the Constitution should remain the foundation for resolving the country’s political crisis.

Rehman’s comments reflect broader calls in parts of the Muslim world for greater political, economic and security cooperation among Muslim-majority states, particularly over the conflict in Gaza.