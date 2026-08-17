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Bangladesh Shia Ulema Council Holds Monthly Meeting in Dhaka

17 August 2026 - 09:49
News ID: 1853421
Source: Abna24
Bangladesh Shia Ulema Council Holds Monthly Meeting in Dhaka

The Bangladesh Shia Ulema Council held its monthly meeting on Sunday at its office in the capital, Dhaka, bringing together scholars and officials to discuss a range of religious, educational and social issues concerning the Shia Muslim community.

The meeting focused on the current situation of the Shia community in Bangladesh, strengthening cooperation among religious scholars and promoting religious and social activities. Participants also discussed ways to improve coordination and mutual support on matters affecting the community.

During the meeting, prominent scholar Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Syed Abul Qasim Rizvi visited the council’s office. Rizvi, who arrived in Bangladesh from Australia, met with council officials during his visit to the country.

Council representatives welcomed the visiting scholar and described his presence as an important opportunity to strengthen ties and communication among Islamic scholars and religious figures.

The discussions also covered broader religious and social matters, with participants emphasizing greater cooperation and coordination in community activities.

The Bangladesh Shia Ulema Council works to facilitate communication among Shia scholars and religious figures in the country and to promote cooperation on religious and social issues affecting the community.

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