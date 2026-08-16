Ansarullah official says Saudi acts only with US approval

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior official from the ruling Ansarullah movement says Saudi Arabia coordinates whatever measures it takes with the United States and cannot do anything without its consent.

Mohammed al-Farah, a member of Ansarullah’s political bureau, on Saturday emphasized that the Riyadh regime’s decisions are intended to serve Washington’s interests.

He added that Saudi Arabia is rather afraid of deploying boots on the ground in Yemen, as it absolutely dreads the repercussions of any confrontation with Yemeni armed forces on its oil installations and vital infrastructure.

He stressed that Saudi Arabia's decisions are subject to Washington's calculations and interests in the West Asia region.

“The Saudis know very well that any escalation of tensions is to their detriment. They, therefore, tend to evade the spillover effect of any confrontation on their oil facilities, particularly those run by the state-owned petroleum and natural gas company Aramco,” Farah pointed out.

He added that the United States has also asked Saudi Arabia to steer clear of any provocative step, as Washington does not want to open up a new front that could harm its strategic interests, especially given the tensions over oil supplies and maritime traffic in the region and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The senior Ansarullah official emphasized that Saudi Arabia was seeking to project the cost of escalating tensions onto its mercenary forces in Yemen, whilst working to protect its own direct interests.

“The final decision on these calculations rests with the United States,” Farah pointed out.

He noted that Saudi-backed mercenary forces are being exploited as cannon fodder in conflicts which are neither in their interest nor that of the Yemeni nation, stressing that they only serve the interests of the US and Israel.

Farah went on to warn the mercenaries who are pursuing the plots of the Saudi-American enemy, stating that “the most dangerous type of allegiance is to tie national decisions to a foreign party, especially when that party is an adversary. An enemy always seeks to secure its own interests and will ultimately abandon its pawns.”

He underscored that mercenary forces in Yemen have become elements that Saudi Arabia uses as a shield to protect its own interests.

“This equation exposes the scope of independent decision-making for parties dependent on foreign powers. What is currently happening to the mercenaries is a direct upshot of their dependence on the enemy. Experience provides a great lesson about the heavy price of betraying the country and ignoring national sovereignty,” Farah stated.

The Ansarullah official concluded that those who place their nation and destiny in the hands of foreign powers will pay high political and military costs to protect the interests of others.

On July 20, the Sana’a government declared a maritime blockade against Saudi Arabia, claiming that the Riyadh authorities have maintained “an unjust and oppressive siege” on Yemen for nearly 12 years, “exploiting our resources and imposing a complete blockade.”

The Yemeni armed forces have subsequently announced many successful missions targeting Saudi-linked vessels in the Red Sea.

Back in March 2015, Saudi Arabia, along with its allies, enforced a blockade on Yemen, launching an all-out onslaught supported militarily, politically, and logistically by the United States and certain Western nations.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been killed, but Saudi Arabia has not succeeded in obtaining its main objective of reinstating a puppet regime that aligns with its interests.

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