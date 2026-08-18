Ansarallah official: Demands to disarm Sanaa serve Israeli interests

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior official in the Ansarallah movement stated that calls demanding Sanaa surrender its weapons align with Israeli occupation interests and are being promoted by Saudi Arabia, local media reported.

Mohammed al-Fareh, a member of the Ansarallah Political Bureau, asserted that these demands do not serve national interests, framing them as part of a broader regional strategy.

Al-Fareh stated that the Saudi approach seeks to weaken regional nations and strip them of their defensive capabilities, leaving them vulnerable to external threats. He added that Riyadh pursues these objectives under various pretexts, including supporting legitimacy and countering Iranian influence, while the actual outcome compromises national sovereignty.

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