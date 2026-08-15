Saudi-linked targets come under fresh heavy strikes by Yemen’s Armed Forces

AhlulBayt News Agency: Yemen’s Armed Forces have announced subjecting Saudi Arabia-linked targets to fresh heavy strikes.

“The Armed Forces were able to target concentrations and weapons belonging to the Saudi enemy,” spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said in a statement on Friday.

Additionally, the servicemen targeted “warships belonging to its (Riyadh’s) tools and mercenaries in the al-Mokha area, using a large number of ballistic missiles,” he added, referring to a southwestern Yemeni port city.

“The strike was precise and the operation resulted in the destruction of the boats and weapons, and the death and injury of dozens among the Saudi enemy's concentrations.”

The spokesman concluded his remarks by pledging that the servicemen would continue to target any military concentrations belonging to the Saudi enemy “wherever they may be.”

The latest strikes came after Yemen announced a maritime blockade against Saudi Arabia on July 20 in retaliation for a siege imposed by Riyadh on the former for 12 consecutive years.

The Yemeni Armed Forces subsequently announced several operations against Saudi-linked vessels in the Red Sea.

Simultaneously with imposing the blockade, Saudi Arabia and its allies launched a devastating war against Yemen with military, political, and logistical support from the United States and certain Western countries.

The war went on to claim the lives of tens of thousands of Yemenis. Saudi Arabia, however, has failed to achieve its stated primary objective of restoring a government aligned with Riyadh.

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