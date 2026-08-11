Gaza Genocide Has Exposed the Faces of America’s Puppets Says Pakistani Shia Scholar

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Addressing a mourning gathering, Allama Maqsood Ali Domki said that in today’s struggle between truth and falsehood, Muslims in Palestine, Lebanon, Yemen and Iran are courageously and steadfastly confronting the United States and Israel on their respective fronts.

Allama Maqsood Ali Domki, provincial president of the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) Sindh, said that the genocide of oppressed Palestinians in Gaza has lifted the veil from the hypocritical faces of Muslim rulers and “American puppets.”

He said that those who claimed to be the guardians of Islamic armies and the Muslim Ummah remained silent spectators as thousands of innocent Muslims were killed in Gaza. He added that they had failed to take any practical action against Israel and “could not even throw a stone” in opposition to the Israeli offensive.

He made these remarks while addressing mourning gathering held in the village of Sanjar Mehr.

Allama Domki said that an alliance among Muslim countries established to support the liberation of Bait-ul-Muqaddas , the oppressed people of Palestine and persecuted Muslims around the world would be a welcome development.

However, he said, if the purpose of any alliance is to support oppressors, strengthen the dominance of the United States and Israel, and turn the Muslim Ummah into a subordinate of imperial powers, then the Muslim community should not expect any good from such an alliance.

He further said that in the ongoing struggle between truth and falsehood, Muslims in Palestine, Lebanon, Yemen and Iran are courageously resisting the United States and Israel on their respective fronts.

Predicting that the time of the United States’ defeat, humiliation and disgrace was approaching, Allama Domki said that “Allah’s help is with His brave and oppressed servants.”

He also alleged that certain “agents of imperial powers” in Pakistan and elsewhere in the world continue to conspire to spread sectarian hatred among Muslims. According to him, such efforts are aimed at advancing what he called the agendas of the United States and Israel.

He urged the Muslim Ummah to recognise what he described as the enemy’s conspiracies and adopt the path of unity, brotherhood and solidarity.

Referring to Pakistan’s Independence Day on August 14, Allama Domki said Muslims should renew their commitment to freeing Pakistan from all forms of external dependence and what he termed American imperial domination, just as the Muslims of the subcontinent had achieved freedom from British colonial rule under the leadership of Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said Pakistan is an independent, sovereign and dignified country and that its foreign and domestic policies should be based on national interests, Islamic values and support for oppressed nations rather than subservience to any global power.