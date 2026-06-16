Berri Welcomes Iran‑US MoU, Says Deal Lays Foundations for Regional Stability

ABNA24 - The Lebanese Parliament Speaker, Nabih Berri welcomed the memorandum of understanding [MoU] announced between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States, praising the efforts and diplomatic initiatives undertaken by Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt to help secure the agreement.

Berri said the understanding, through its various provisions, laid the foundations for security and stability across the region, including Lebanon.

He also expressed his appreciation and gratitude to the Islamic Republic of Iran, the United States, and their respective leaderships for their commitment and insistence on including a fundamental and binding clause in the agreement requiring an end to "Israeli" aggression on all of Lebanon.

Berri highlighted that the provision would preserve Lebanon's sovereignty over its entire territory and would not compromise the independence of its national and sovereign decision-making.

He further stressed the importance of avoiding what he described as the trap set by the "Israeli" political leadership under Benjamin Netanyahu.



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