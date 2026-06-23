Iranian President Set to visit Islamabad Today; Preparations Completed

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The visit was formally confirmed on Tuesday by the Director General of the Presidential Press Office in Tehran. During his stay, President Pezeshkian is expected to hold key talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to officials, the Iranian president will express appreciation to Prime Minister Sharif for Pakistan’s mediation efforts between Iran and the United States. The two leaders are also expected to discuss bilateral relations, avenues for enhanced cooperation, and the expansion of high-level diplomatic engagement between the neighboring countries.

The discussions will include a review of progress on previously signed economic cooperation agreements and their implementation. Regional developments, matters of mutual interest, and opportunities for broader collaboration are also expected to feature prominently on the agenda.

President Pezeshkian’s visit comes amid ongoing efforts by both countries to strengthen economic ties, deepen political cooperation, and address shared regional challenges.