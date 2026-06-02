Manifestation of Quran in Ghadir Sermon – No. 11 - Path to Salvation is Following Wilayah

AhlulBayt News Agency: In the Ghadir sermon, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) warned the Islamic nation about the fate of those who deny the truth, citing verses 16 to 19 of Surah Al-Mursalat. Then, emphasizing the position of Amir al-Mu'minin Ali (a.s.), the Prophet (PBUH) announced that he had entrusted him with the knowledge of divine commands and decrees, and considered obedience to him as the path to guidance and unity of the nation, and warned against division in the face of guardianship.