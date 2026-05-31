Manifestation of Quran in Ghadir Sermon – No. 6 - Perfection of Religion under Umberella of Wilayah

AhlulBayt News Agency: In the sermon of Ghadir, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) introduced the guardianship of Amir al-Mu'minin Ali (AS) as the cause of the perfection of religion and the completion of divine blessings, citing verse 3 of Surah al-Ma'idah. Then, referring to verse 85 of Surah Al-Imran, he considered the acceptance of true Islam to be in the shadow of accepting the guardianship of Amir al-Mu'minin (AS) and described Ghadir as the point of completion of his divine mission.