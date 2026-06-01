Manifestation of Quran in Ghadir Sermon – No. 10 - Warning of Ummah's Deviation after Prophet (PBUH)

AhlulBayt News Agency: In the Ghadir sermon, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) warned about the future of the Ummah, spoke about the transformation of the Imamate into a kingdom after him, and considered the usurpers of this divine position subject to divine curse. Then, citing verse 35 of Surah Ar-Rahman, he introduced the consequence of this deviation as punishment and inability to seek help on the Day of Judgment, and warned about the severe consequences of straying from the path of guardianship.