Manifestation of Quran in Ghadir Sermon – No. 13 - Interpretation of Surah Al-Fatihah in Ghadir

AhlulBayt News Agency: In the Ghadir sermon, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) explained the verses of the Quran, interpreted Surah Al-Hamd and its concepts in relation to the position of Imamate and the AhlulBayt (a.s.), and considered this Surah to be a reference to the guidance of the Imams and their followers. Then, citing verse 22 of Surah Al-Mujadala, he introduced the characteristics of true believers in loving the saints of God and avoiding their enemies, and defined faith in connection with guardianship.