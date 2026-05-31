Manifestation of Quran in Ghadir Sermon – No. 5 - Regret of Being Distant from Wilayah on Day of Resurrection

AhlulBayt News Agency: In the Ghadir Sermon, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) referred to verse 18 of Surah Hashr and warned the Islamic Ummah against opposing the guardianship of Amir al-Mu'minin Ali (AS), considering it as a ground for slippage and loss in the hereafter. Then, citing verse 56 of Surah Az-Zumar, he called Imam Ali (AS) "the companion of Allah" and considered the regret of the Day of Judgment to be a result of failing in guardianship and obedience to him.