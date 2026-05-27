Manifestation of Quran in Ghadir Sermon – No. 1 - Guardianship of Amir al-Mu’minin Ali (AS) in Explanation of Quran
In the Ghadir Sermon, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) introduced Imam Ali (AS) as his guardian, successor, and successor after him, citing verse 55 of Surah al-Ma’idah (known as the “Verse of Guardianship”). Therefore, the Ghadir Sermon is not just a historical announcement; rather, it is a Quranic explanation of the path of guidance and leadership of the Islamic Ummah by Imam Ali (AS).
27 May 2026 - 15:55
News ID: 1819446
Source: Abna24
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