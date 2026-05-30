Manifestation of Quran in Ghadir Sermon – No. 3 - Completion of Mission through Delivery of Message of Wilayah

AhlulBayt News Agency: In the sermon of Ghadir, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) referred to verse 67 of Surah Al-Ma’idah as a divine mission to announce the wilayah of Imam Ali (AS). In this verse, God commanded the Prophet (PBUH) to officially announce the wilayah of Imam Ali (AS) and considered his failure to do so as an incomplete mission. Thus, Ghadir was not a moral exhortation, but rather an essential part of the Prophet’s final mission to guide the Islamic Ummah.