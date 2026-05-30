Ghadir Flag Gifted to Hazrat Masoumeh Shrine, Jamkaran Mosque in Qom

AhlulBayt News Agency: A delegation from the Astan (custodianship) of the holy shrine of Imam Ali (AS) presented the Ghadir flags to the shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (SA) and the Jamkaran Mosque in the city of Qom.

It came within the framework of the activities of the International Ghadir Week, according to the website of the Astan.

Karrar al-Mousawi, an official of the Astan, said the Ghadir flag was presented to Hosseini Nejad, an advisor to the custodian of Hazrat Masoumeh (SA) shrine, during a meeting attended by a number of the mausoleum’s officials.

In this meeting, preparations for holding celebrations on the occasion of Eid al-Ghadir were discussed and reviewed, he noted.

He added that the delegation also visited the holy mosque of Jamkaran and was welcomed by the custodian of the mosque, Hojat-ol-Islam Ojaqnejad.

The visit included discussions and reviews of joint programs and activities on Eid al-Ghadir, according to al-Mousawi.

He said the delegation will also visit Tehran and the holy city of Mashhad.

The activities of the International Ghadir Week, which is organized annually by the Alawi Shrine on the occasion of Eid-ul-Akbar, emphasize the continuation of the efforts of this shrine in reviving this blessed occasion through integrated religious, cultural and service programs.

The event of Ghadir, or Eid al-Ghadir is celebrated by Shia Muslims around the world every year.

It is among important feasts and happy holidays of Shia Muslims held on the 18th day of Dhul Hijjah in the lunar Hijri calendar, which falls on Thursday, June 4, this year.

Ghadir was the day when according to reports, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) appointed Ali ibn Abi Talib (AS) as his caliph and the Imam after himself following an order from God.

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