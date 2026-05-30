Manifestation of Quran in Ghadir Sermon – No. 4 - Not Disclosing Names of Hypocrites for Conveyance of Wilayah

AhlulBayt News Agency: In part of the Ghadir sermon, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) refused to reveal the names of the hypocrites despite his full knowledge of them and their sabotage, considering this behavior a sign of his dignity and tolerance. However, with the revelation of verse 67 of Surah Al-Ma’idah, God placed His satisfaction only in the explicit announcement of the guardianship of Amir al-Mu’minin Ali (AS). This passage shows the importance of the issue of guardianship beyond political and personal conflicts and introduces Ghadir as a divine and definitive mission.