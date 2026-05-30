Manifestation of Quran in Ghadir Sermon – No. 2 - Clearing Prophet (pbuh) of Accusation of Credulity

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a part of the Ghadir sermon, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) reveals the pressures and harassment of the hypocrites in the path of announcing the wilayah of the Commander of the Faithful Ali (PBUH); harassment that even led to the accusation of “premature belief” against the Prophet (PBUH). In response to this accusation, God defended the character and position of the Prophet (PBUH) by revealing verse 61 of Surah At-Tawbah and considered his trust in the believers as a sign of His mercy and goodness. This passage reveals part of the heavy social atmosphere and hidden opposition to the issue of wilayah during Ghadir.