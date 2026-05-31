Manifestation of Quran in Ghadir Sermon – No. 8 - Test of Love and Hatred for Amir al-Mu'minin Ali (a.s.)
AhlulBayt News Agency: In the Ghadir Sermon, the Holy Prophet (PBUH), citing verse 47 of Surah An-Nisa, considered belief in the "divine light" in following the guardianship of Imam Ali (AS) and love and hatred for Imam Ali (AS) as the criteria for measuring faith and the value of human actions, and revealed the existence of hidden currents opposing guardianship.
31 May 2026 - 17:12
News ID: 1820571
Source: Abna24
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