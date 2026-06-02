Manifestation of Quran in Ghadir Sermon – No. 12 - Establishment of Wilayah on Straight Path

AhlulBayt News Agency: In the Ghadir sermon, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) stated that the "straight path" is the path of divine guidance, introducing himself as the beginning of this path and Amir al-Mu'minin Ali (a.s.) and the Imams from his lineage as its continuers. Then, by reciting Surah Hamd, he linked this truth to the text of the Quran and explained the position of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) in guiding the nation as guides to the straight path.