Maulana Syed Safi Haider Urges Passing Message of Eid al-Ghadir to Future Generations

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Marking the celebrations of Eid al-Ghadir and the completion of religion (Ikmal al-Din), Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Maulana Syed Safi Haider, Secretary of Tanzeem-ul-Makatib, emphasized the responsibility of the present generation to educate future generations about the significance of Eid al-Ghadir and its religious and historical importance.

Addressing a gathering held on the occasion of the inauguration of TM Production Studio, Maulana Safi Haider stressed the need for proper upbringing of children and the importance of instilling strong moral and religious values in them.

Highlighting the relevance and objectives of TM Production, he noted that the modern era is dominated by social media, which serves as a platform for both positive and negative influences. Keeping this reality in mind, Tanzeem-ul-Makatib has established TM Production with the aim of countering social evils, promoting constructive ideas, and providing positive guidance to society.

Speaking at the event, Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Maulana Kazim Mehdi Arooj stated that TM Production would play an effective role in addressing social problems, combating superstition and harmful practices, and helping guide the public in the right direction.

Other speakers, including Maulana Siraj Hussain, Director of Fajr Media, and Maulana Ibn-e-Abbas, also shared their views and described the establishment of TM Production as a timely and much-needed initiative.

The event also featured a literary segment in which renowned poets Asif Jalal Bijnori, Mujeeb Siddiqui, Maulana Ghulam Mehdi, Wahab Naseerabadi, and Zafar Naseerabadi presented poetry in praise of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him and his family) and Imam Ali (peace be upon him), receiving warm appreciation from the audience.

The proceedings were conducted by Maulana Syed Safdar, while the event was presided over by Maulana Syed Safi Haider in his capacity as Secretary of Tanzeem-ul-Makatib.

A large number of prominent religious scholars, intellectuals, community leaders, and journalists attended the ceremony, including Maulana Tasleem Mehdi, Maulana Ejaz Athar, Maulana Yasub Abbas, Maulana Tafseer, and Maulana Sagheer.

At the conclusion of the program, organizers announced that special panel discussions related to Muharram commemorations will be held on June 9 and 10, focusing on various aspects of the tradition of Azadari.