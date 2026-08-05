After Arbaeen; Bahrain's Restrictions Failed to Weaken Shiite Community's Bond with Hussaini Rituals

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): As Arbaeen approached, the Bahraini government announced the resumption of flights to Najaf, conditional upon new regulations and restrictions; a decision that many pilgrimage caravans considered incompatible with the conditions for organizing Arbaeen journeys.

Consequently, a number of these caravans, issuing announcements, reported the cancellation of pilgrim dispatches and stated that the new requirements had deprived them of the ability to provide standard services to pilgrims. This incident was one of the most significant developments related to this year's Arbaeen in Bahrain.

This event cannot be analyzed separately from the general atmosphere of the months of Muharram and Safar in Bahrain. During this period, numerous reports were published about restrictions imposed on some ceremonies and religious programs, increasing social and religious sensitivities.

From this perspective, the refusal of pilgrimage caravans to organize Arbaeen journeys was not viewed by many observers merely as an executive decision, but rather as a form of practical protest against conditions that, in their view, had affected the manner in which one of the most important Shiite religious rites was performed.

From a social perspective, this year's Arbaeen experience showed that the Arbaeen pilgrimage for a significant portion of Bahrain's society is not merely a religious journey, but part of their religious and cultural identity.

Therefore, any widespread restriction in this area is assessed as beyond an administrative decision and has been met with various social reactions. The cancellation of some caravans' activities was also perceived within this framework as a message about the difficulty of conducting journeys under the new stringent conditions.

Overall, what became clear after the end of this year's Arbaeen is that restrictive policies, although affecting the process of dispatching pilgrims, could not diminish the status and importance of this ritual among Bahrain's Shiite community.

It appears that the experience of Arbaeen 1448 AH once again demonstrated that any policymaking in the realm of religious rites, without considering religious and social sensitivities, will face serious challenges at the societal level.

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